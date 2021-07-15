SHREVEPORT, La. - Video of bad behavior at two area restaurants is spreading like wildfire on social media. The incidents happened this week in Shreveport and Natchitoches.
Applebee's Bar and Grill on East Bert Kouns was the scene of the Shreveport fight that was caught on camera Tuesday night. It was posted by Loveshreveportbossier.
There's no word at this time on what sparked the scuffle and nobody was seriously hurt. At one point in the video, you can hear a woman say "Chill the f*** out before I shoot y'all bitches". That's when one of the women pulls out a taser and uses it on another woman involved in the fight.
In Natchitoches, the brand new Whataburger in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue was the scene of the fight there early this week, and this one was between employees. Two workers got into an brawl in the parking lot. It was all recorded by a customer and posted to Marla Braxton's Facebook page.
Whataburger management responded to the incident with the following statement:
“After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.