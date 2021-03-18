SHREVEPORT, La. -- It has been a long year for all arts venues, and that includes The Strand of Shreveport.
The building, which is nearly a century old, has been dark since March of last year. The entire 36th season of shows had to be cancelled.
But now, the dark stage might soon see lights again, provided that COVID-19 numbers keep going down and the state continues to open up. Strand executive director Jenifer Hill said they are making plans.
With current crowd limits, the building can hold 250 in the floor seats and 250 in the balcony.
“They have to have separate entrances, separate exits, separate toilets, that kind of thing. Concessions are no problem, it's all disposable. And we're checking on our HVAC system now, but we have a big system, and I don't anticipate that being a problem. So I think that we are going to have dance recitals here in the spring,” said Hill.
Shows that were scheduled for last season are being rescheduled for the upcoming season. That includes the musical “Beautiful,” and “One Night of Queen.”
People who bought tickets to those shows last year will be able to use them for the upcoming shows.
So things are looking up. But it took some tough decisions to get to this point.
“It has been fairly terrifying because we didn't know what was going to happen. Nobody had any idea that it would be a full year or more before we had things back on the stage. And like most of the arts we depend on our ticket sales to stay open. But the board made a very difficult decision after that first round of PPP money ran out to furlough most of the staff. But that has allowed us to be able to reopen," Hill said.
Hill hopes they are able to announce the season in late June for a possible September show opening.