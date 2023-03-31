SHREVEPORT, La. - Strong winds early Friday caused a number of power outages in the ArkLaTex.
About 3:30 a.m., more than 5,600 SWEPCO customers were without service. Most of the outages are in Caddo and Bossier parishes.
High winds are known to bring down power lines which in turn leads to the disruption of service. A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power restored.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.