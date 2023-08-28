SHREVEPORT, La. - Almost 30,000 SWEPCO customers across the ArkLaTex were without power early Monday after storms pushed through Sunday evening. While the rain was welcomed, the high winds brought trees down on power lines plunging people in the dark.
The winds whipped through, catching many off guard. The storms also produced rumbling thunder and quite a light show.
At 2:30 a.m., about 29,600 customers were without service, about half of them in Caddo Parish.
- Caddo - 15,352
- Bossier - 1,565
- De Soto - 1,684
- Natchitoches - 4,050
- Sabine - 2,468
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.