SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain storms moving across the ArkLaTex Saturday evening has left thousands without power. Many SWEPCO customers around the region are left without electricity.
As of 7 p.m., over 25,000 customers are currently without service. According to SWEPCO’s website, the outages include a number of counties and parishes, including Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto.
The main area struggling without power at the moment is Caddo Parish with 18,700 outages.
