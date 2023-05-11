SHREVEPORT, La. - SWEPCO customers across the region may be waking up to no electricity Thursday morning. An outage left thousands without service overnight. There's no official word on the cause for the disruption, but outages can be common in stormy weather.
As of 2:30 a.m., more than 5,600 were without service. According to SWEPCO’s website, most of the outages were in Caddo Parish. Outages are also reported in Bossier and DeSoto parishes as well as Gregg and Bowie counties in Texas and Little River County in Arkansas.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.