SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man facing trial in Caddo District Court on a variety of drug and weapons charges pleaded guilty Monday, just before his trial was to have begun.
Frankie Dominic Tillman, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the charge with the greatest exposure in prison, before District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett.
When Tillman returns to court May 16, he will be sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, as a habitual offender.
On Sept. 6, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy John Berry received a tip regarding the location of Tillman, who was sought for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputy Berry got a description of Tillman’s vehicle and learned he possessed an AR-style pistol. The deputy spotted the vehicle and observed an individual matching Tillman’s description at the wheel. A K9 deputy attempted a traffic stop using lights and sirens, but Tillman traveled several blocks before slowing down as though to pull over. Deputy Berry, in an undercover vehicle, planned to pass by before realizing Tillman was about to flee. That was when Deputy Berry veered his vehicle into Tillman's path to block him, but Tillman accelerated, striking Berry's vehicle.
While assisting Tillman out of his vehicle, deputies discovered three small children in the back seat. They also observed an AR-style pistol on the back seat floorboard, placed so as to be easily accessible to the driver. Deputies also recovered 21 individual baggies of cocaine from the driver’s seat of Tillman’s vehicle.
Tillman was arrested for active warrants, as well as possession of the pistol, the cocaine and possession of the weapon with the drugs.