TRUCK FIRE

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City police and fire departments worked a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Old Minden Road that brought traffic to a halt. The lanes have since reopened.

At one point, only the inside lane of I-20 eastbound was open and traffic was being diverted Old Minden Road. The on ramp to I-20 from Old Minden Road was also closed.

Just prior to 7:00 a.m., first responders received a call that an 18 wheeler was on fire. The refrigeration truck was found to be carrying frozen food. The Bossier City Fire Department extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported. 

accident

-----

KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.

0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Load comments