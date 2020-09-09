BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City police and fire departments worked a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Old Minden Road that brought traffic to a halt. The lanes have since reopened.
At one point, only the inside lane of I-20 eastbound was open and traffic was being diverted Old Minden Road. The on ramp to I-20 from Old Minden Road was also closed.
Just prior to 7:00 a.m., first responders received a call that an 18 wheeler was on fire. The refrigeration truck was found to be carrying frozen food. The Bossier City Fire Department extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported.
I-20 East is now closed at Old Minden due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching Hamilton Rd.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 9, 2020
-----
