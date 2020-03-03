SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 20 near Greenwood Road Tuesday morning
KTBS 3 News has learned that I-20 was closed in both directions at US 80 due to a big rig fire just before 4:30 a.m. The truck caught fire following a crash. Authorities say the two people inside the truck escaped with no injuries.
Traffic was being diverted onto Greenwood Road in both directions.
Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
