SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 20 near Greenwood Road Tuesday morning

KTBS 3 News has learned that I-20 was closed in both directions at US 80 due to a big rig fire just before 4:30 a.m. The truck caught fire following a crash. Authorities say the two people inside the truck escaped with no injuries.

I-20 closed

Traffic was being diverted onto Greenwood Road in both directions.

Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

