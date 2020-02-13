SHREVEPORT, La. - A portion of I-49 south reopened Thursday morning after an accident involving a FedEx truck.
Drivers were advised to avoid the interstate between LA 175 (exit 186) and LA 509 (exit 177) south of Shreveport. The southbound lanes were closed between those highways.
At one point, traffic congestion reached approximately three miles.
Authorities tell KTBS 3 News the truck ran off the road and got stuck and that's what led to the closure.
