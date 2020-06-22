SHREVEPORT, La. - An accident involving a big rig along Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish is putting the brakes on the Monday morning commute for some drivers.
Details are limited at this time, but according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-49 north is closed at mile marker 183 before Highway 175. Traffic is being re-routed at Highway 509. KTBS 3 News has learned the crash involved only one vehicle, an 18-wheeler. Luckily, no injuries are reoprted.
I-49 North is closed at mile marker 183 (before LA 175) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at LA 509 (Carmel). Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2020
Right now congestion is minimal and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. and is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.
