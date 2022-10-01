NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26.
The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m. For reasons still under investigation, Bernard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the median, before striking a guardrail and thus overturning. This action ejected Bernard from the vehicle.
Bernard, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.
In 2022, Troop E has investigated 39 fatal crashes, resulting in 41 deaths.