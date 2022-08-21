HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured.
The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, who were both unrestrained.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Holly, was northbound on Bellevue Road. At the same time, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was southbound on Bellevue Road. For unknown reasons, Holly ran off the road and then overcorrected, which caused her vehicle to cross the center line and collide head-on with the Pathfinder in the southbound lane.
Holly and Noel suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Both occupants in the Pathfinder were wearing seat belts and were transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The driver received non-life-threatening injuries, and the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.