GOLDONNA, La. - A Natchitoches man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night. According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, it happened just before 8 p.m. on LA Hwy 156, just east of Black Jack Road. Authorities say Curtis Johnson, 33, was not wearing a seat belt.
The initial investigation revealed that Johnson was headed west on LA Hwy 156 in his Ford F-150 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. He was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead on the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner.
According to LSP, impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.