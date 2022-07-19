MANSFIELD, La. - A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 1:00 a.m. on US Hwy 84 at Buffalo Road.
According to Louisiana State Police, Jason Viola, 39, died when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.