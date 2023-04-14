SAREPTA, La. - A Shreveport man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. Highway 371 south of state Highway 802 in Webster Parish.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G say the crash, which happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., claimed the life of Bobby Neal, 68.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Kendall Hampton, 26, of Haynesville, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 371. At the same time, a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by Neal, was stopped, waiting to enter U.S. Highway 371 from a parking lot. Hampton exited the roadway and struck Neal. The initial impact caused Neal to strike a parked, unoccupied 1999 Dodge Durango.
All occupants were unrestrained. Neal was transported Springhill Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Ford Focus was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Hampton suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.