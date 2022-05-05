Kamarion Defrank

Kamarion Defrank, 11

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The search for a Bossier City runaway teen has been called off.

Police say Kamarion Defrank, 11, has been found safe after disappearing on Wednesday from his home in the 2500 block of Northside Drive in Bossier City.

