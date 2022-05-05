Kamarion Defrank, 11
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The search for a Bossier City runaway teen has been called off.
Police say Kamarion Defrank, 11, has been found safe after disappearing on Wednesday from his home in the 2500 block of Northside Drive in Bossier City.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!