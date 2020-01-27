SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a vacant home in Shreveport. It happened early Monday in the 3000 block of Fulton Street.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a neighbor smelled smoke inside his home and walked out to discover flames and smoke coming from the front and back of an empty home next door.
At least ten fire units and 22 firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 12 minutes.
KTBS 3 News learned that the previous tenants moved out last week but utilities in the home were still on.
There's no word yet on what may have started the fire.