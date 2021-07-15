BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is coordinating funeral services for a fallen Webster Parish deputy. Visitation for William "Billy" Earl Collins, Jr. will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Bossier.
They'll travel from the church to Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home and Park in Haughton.
On Friday, funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at First Bossier. It will be open to the public.
Many law enforcement agencies from across the region and out of state are expected to be in attendance. Traffic will be delayed on LA Highway 80 during the funeral procession.
Collins, 53, was killed in the line of duty Friday night.
