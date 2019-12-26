SHREVEPORT, La. The 11th-oldest college football bowl game is set for the 44th playing of the game, as the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl kicks off on Thursday at 3 p.m. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes will leave it all on the field as they battle it out for the trophy.
The game will once again be televised on ESPN, and 2019 marks the 28th consecutive year of the Independence Bowl being televised on an ESPN network.
COCA-COLA FAN FEST & TAILGATE PARTY
Make the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl a day-long big game experience. Bring the family before the big game for this free event at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, featuring local cuisine, live music, inflatable games and more.
The Coca-Cola Fan Fest and Tailgate Party, presented by Coors Light, is from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the Silver Lot outside of the north end zone of Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
THE BIG GAME
Kickoff between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes will be at 3 p.m. at Independence Stadium.
Afterward, celebrate another year in the sports history books at the Independence Bowl After Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Great Raft Brewing, located at 1251 Dalzell St. in Shreveport.
PURCHASE TICKETS
Tickets for the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl are now on sale. Individual tickets start at $30 for end zone seats and $45 for sideline bench seats, while discounted group ticket packages are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, fans can call the Walk-On's Independence Bowl office at (318) 221-0712 or toll free at (888) 414-BOWL, and tickets are also on sale at TicketMaster.com.
ABOUT THE WALK-ON'S INDEPENDENCE BOWL
The Walk-On's Independence Bowl, the 11th-oldest bowl game, will play its 44th-edition on Thursday, Dec. 3:00 p.m. at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Duke Blue Devils won their first Independence Bowl in 2018, defeating the Temple Owls 56-27. The Walk-On's Independence Bowl enjoys primary conference agreements with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC), as well as backup agreements with the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Conference USA (C-USA). The Walk-On's Independence Bowl and Independence Bowl Foundation are prevalent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area throughout the year, hosting events to help enhance the economic impact and growth of our community. For more information, visit WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com or follow the bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @IndyBowl.