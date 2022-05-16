SHREVEPORT, La. - Water and Sewerage Department dispatch and customer services phone lines in Shreveport are experiencing an outage, caused by a fiber line that was accidentally cut by a tree trimmer.
Crews are working to restore service. City officials say the system should be back to normal operations by Monday afternoon.
If you have a water and sewerage emergency, please call (318) 525-5922. The backup system is only one line, so customers may experience a delay.
If you need to make a payment, you can do that online at www.shreveportla.gov or at a payment location.