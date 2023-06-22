SHREVEPORT, La. - Cumulus Cares is holding a massive water distribution Thursday morning.
Here's how it works: If you need water, text 318-320-1340. You'll receive a pickup location once the text is received.
The event starts at 10 a.m.
