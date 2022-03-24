SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Agriculture and Forestry confirms there was water in the gas at the Circle K on Youree Drive on Wednesday.
It was detected in the regular, plus and super grades. Tests of the diesel fuel are pending lab results.
All affected pumps remain red tagged and condemned for repairs. The pumps can reopen when clean samples are obtained. LDAF said only one of its officials can remove that red tag.
KTBS was alerted to problem when some motorists reported their vehicles would not start after filling up. Others drove off only to break down on the roadside.
The LDAF attorney told KTBS none of its staff or inspectors were on site Wednesday. Instead, JF Petroleum Group and Jones Environmental did the work to remove and flush the lines.
The samples have not arrived at the LDAF Motor Fuels Lab in Baton Rouge for official testing as of late Thursday afternoon. But they were expected by end of day or early Friday morning.
------
KTBS 3 is On Your Side to help you find the lowest gas prices in the ArkLaTex. Click here to keep an eye on gas prices.