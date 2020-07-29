HAUGHTON, La. - Some Bossier Parish residents are urged to boil their water before using it. A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Haughton area. Due to a scheduled repair that feeds the area, the water was shut off Wednesday morning. The advisory is in effect for those with a complete loss of water.
The boil advisory includes the area extending from: 1103-1598 Highway 80, all of Stewart Rd, all of Baker Rd, all of Virginia Rd, and all of Daleen Rd.
It is recommended that you disinfect your water before using it by boiling it for at least one minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.