SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who collapsed on a sidewalk in central Shreveport late Sunday, and died in the emergency room of a local hospital a short time later, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
James Guggenheim II, 49, of Bossier City, was found on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue just after 5 p.m. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The death marks the second known heat-related death in Shreveport and Caddo Parish this year.