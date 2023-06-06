SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish motorcyclist killed in a west Shreveport collision with a motor vehicle on Monday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Jason Miles, 39, of Mooringsport, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning into the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel in the 6200 block of Westport Avenue just before 5:15 p.m.
Miles was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival at 5:39 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
An autopsy was ordered.