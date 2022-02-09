SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with the latest target area being District G.
Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards will be concentrating their efforts on west Shreveport, flagging structures for demolition.
Shreveport police will fan out, citing property owners for yard parking and other violations.
Also, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents are allowed to drop off trash, debris, and tires for disposal at Bill Cockrell Park at 4109 on Pines Road.
During the last sweep, 147 citations were issued for violations and 247 tires were collected.