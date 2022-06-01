SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is recovering in a hospital and his girlfriend is charged with attempted second-degree murder after an incident Tuesday in Shreveport.
Police say it was about 10 p.m. when they responded to a 911 call in the area of Clyde Fant Parkway and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
The responding officers found a man who had been hit by a vehicle multiple times. The victim said that his girlfriend chased and intentionally struck him with her vehicle following a conversation between the two.
Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit were called to the scene and Leasia Williams, 23, of Shreveport was arrested.
The injuries to the victim were described as serious.