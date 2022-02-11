BOSSIER CITY, La. - A house fire at 1710 Alison Avenue in Bossier City early Friday morning has claimed the life of an unidentified woman.
Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Earlier Friday, authorities said a second woman was in the house, but that was incorrect. There was a teenager taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment to minor burns and smoke inhalation. Several of the family's pets were also lost in the fire.
The Bossier City Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.