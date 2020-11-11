SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported missing has been located and she is safe.
Frances “Joann” Rolland, 81, was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area near her Springridge home.
Rolland was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she didn’t return from a walk. She was found about a mile from her residence on Providence Road Extension around 10 a.m. today.
Caddo sheriff's Sgt. Matt Cowden and Deputy Justin Sundquist were combing the area on a side-by-side when they spotted her in the brush waving down the deputies. Cowden said Rolland appeared to be in good condition, but her first request was for water. She was checked out by medics and has returned home to her family.
Rolland told deputies she went around the backside of her property and got lost. She tried to find her way back but ended up spending the night in a deer stand.
The search for Rolland included K-9s, drones, community volunteers and a rescue helicopter. Rolland said she could hear some of the activity but darkness kept rescuers and Rolland from seeing each other.