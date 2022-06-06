BOSSIER CITY, La. - One person was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on I-20, just east of I-220.
According to Louisiana State Police, a pickup truck was traveling east on I-20 shortly after 12 a.m. At the same time, another pickup was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Both trucks collided and the one that was headed the wrong direction caught fire. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene.
Positive identification is pending by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the other truck was properly restrained and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.