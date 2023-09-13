SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Council members heard passionate comments Tuesday on a zoning issue for Mills Utility Construction.
Owner Felix Mills said he operates his utility business across seven or eight different states, and he recently relocated one of his main work yards to Shreveport. His first attempt to rezone his property from C-2 Corridor Commercial to C-3 General Commercial was denied by the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. So, he appeared at the council meeting to appeal that decision.
“I’ve made some mistakes as far as not getting permits when I should have,” he admitted. He then went on to describe the work he’s done to the property and to the city at large.
“I’ve had a major project in Shreveport and Bossier, including over a million feet of fiber to homes in the communities,” he said. “There were concerns from the residents about the traffic, the pollution and whatnot. Since then, we’ve cleaned everything up, moved about 30% of equipment to other job sites. We made a big effort to move the equipment off to the side, where it’s not in the front, where it looks more aesthetic. That was an old grocery store that had been abandoned for six to 8 years, and it had a considerable amount of polluting before I bought it and after I bought it. … The AC and copper was ripped out of it. It was about a $10,000 build just to get it back up and running.”
Mills said he talked to several adjoining neighbors, and nobody he talked with had a problem with his business.
Mills also had a representative and two employees speak on his behalf, saying that an eyesore or not, an active business is more beneficial and safer for a community than a vacant building.
Jean Humphrey, president of the nonprofit community and economic development group Image Changers, Inc., was the first to speak in opposition to the business.
“There is more equipment there. It’s still an eyesore. And I can appreciate bringing business to our city, we need it. We can move it to his attorney’s neighborhood since it doesn’t seem to be a problem, but we don’t want it in the MLK neighborhood,” she said.
Resident Carol Smith said she thought a new grocery store was going to be built in the location, and she was excited and wanted to take photos of the property. She said as she was taking photos, Mills angrily confronted her. Only later, she said, did she think it was harassment.
“This man was really saying something harsh to me, and I was afraid,” she said.
“Everything was inappropriate about what this gentleman was applying to do. … We just follow the desire of the residents. That’s why we’re promoting neighborhood plans, because we’re tired of ignoring what residents are saying,” said MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke.
Because the MPC denied the zoning application, the council would need a two-thirds vote to overturn the decision. This was not an issue, however, as the council voted unanimously against Mills Utility Construction and to uphold the MPC decision.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor made the motion. “I toured the property myself quite a few times, I could see a number of things they were speaking of,” she said.
“I agree with councilwoman Taylor 100% I’ve been there on multiple occasions, it looks awful,” said Councilman Grayson Boucher. “And as depressed as the MLK area is, I would have preferred to have seen something else go in there as well. I think my biggest concern in this whole thing — because I’m very pro-business and I want business in Shreveport, we need the jobs — but my issue is how can somebody set up and get to the point where it’s junky and messed up as that, without the proper zoning? How does it get to that point where he didn’t have the zoning for it and he just set up shop? Is there any kind of enforcement or anything like that, that we can do better to keep it from getting to this point?”