A controversial executive order by President Trump has many people shocked, and a little bit confused.
Shreveport immigration attorney Trina Chu believes portions of the order are unconstitutional, specifically the banning of people from specific nations.
"This executive order is really unnecessary," said Chu. "All the mandates listed in this executive order have been carried out by homeland security all these years.
Chu added that the countries in the order are not nations where previous terrorists have originated. While many have been critical of the move, one local Muslim leader is optimistic about the president's recent legislation.
"The first and foremost duty of the military of a country is to protect it's borders," said Khurshid Khan, Vice President and Muslim Chaplain of the Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport. "This president felt our borders were not protected, they are not safe, so that's why he's taking that step."
Khan says he has advised those concerned in the local Muslim community to calm down, and 'let the dust settle.'
Chu believes one of the presidents motives was to show voters he will follow through on his promises.
"I think he signed this executive order just to show the people that he promised to be hard on immigration, so he's doing it," said Chu.
In his campaign, President Trump called for a total and complete travel ban of Muslims entering the United States. This executive order does not go that far. Khan says regardless of this move, the president is a friend to the Muslim community nd is doing his best to keep the country safe from attack.
"A lot of the Muslims I tell them, he is a friend of the Muslims. He does not hate Muslims. He likes Muslims very much. The only people he doesn't like are the trouble makers like ISIS," said Khan.