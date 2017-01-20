Several people from Shreveport-Bossier made their way to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President Trump.
Among them, a group of Benton Middle School students and Caddo Parish GOP Chairman Louis Avallone. Avallone said it was nothing short of incredible, and the students thought it was quite an experience to get to witness the passing of power.
Avallone was there with former congressman John Fleming representing the Louisiana GOP. They endured the cold, rainy weather this morning to witness the swearing-in of President Trump.
"Besides the day that I got married, or the birth of our children, it truly was perhaps the most memorable event that I have attended," said Avallone.
Benton student Michael-Davis Johnson said it was surreal getting to see not only President Trump, but the Obamas and the Clintons as well. While there was some protestors nearby, both the student and Avallone said for the most part they were peaceful.
"I mean whether or not I agree with him or disagree with him or whatever, this was just a once in a lifetime chance that I may not get to do again and at such a young age it was just eye opening and I just loved to see it," said Johnson.
The students stayed to watch the inaugural parade before returning home to Benton. Avallone attended one of the presidential balls on Friday evening and plans to return to Shreveport early Saturday.