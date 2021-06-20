SHREVEPORT, La- In early July, the Crown Act ordinance will be in effect for the City of Shreveport. The ordinance protects people against discrimination for wearing natural hair styles. The ordinance passed in the June 8th city council meeting and goes into effect 30 days later.
"When I'm in front of my students, my hair and the way I teach is a reflection of who I am teaching to," said Tiffany Christaw. Christaw was getting her hair braided at Gracious Reflections. Christaw became an example for her students; an example of professionalism and being naturally herself.
"Me wearing my hair in these natural styles, these natural updo's, that's what the student population that I educate looks like."
The ordinance could help her students and anyone else in Shreveport who wear natural hair styles. This includes curls, twists, locs, and braids. Christaw has been a client of Marquita Jackson for three years.
"Being a woman with natural hair, and who also takes care of natural hair... the act was something that will promote more diversity in the workplace," said Jackson. "I believe that it allows us to be who we were born to be."
Jackson and her client agreed it was a step towards a more progressive Shreveport.
"It's one change for Shreveport," said Jackson. "Of course, we have a ways to go. But I believe for African Americans, male and female who have been discriminated against because of their hair texture or style, now they can feel more comfortable applying for these jobs now that were opening back up."
The Crown Act ordinance applies to jobs, public accommodation, real estate, and housing. Similar legislation passed in New Orleans last December. In Shreveport, Councilwoman LaVette Fuller sponsored the bill.
"There are people who think that this is policing hair and forcing employers to do things they don't want to do," said Fuller. "And to those employers that say 'no,' This is an opportunity for you to educate yourself on culture, on traditions outside of the Eurocentric traditions, so that we have a more open workspace and atmosphere across this country."
Nationwide, the Crown Act has become law in 13 states. In Louisiana, the Crown Act is on its way to the House for approval. If signed into law, it would take effect August 1st.
Click here to read the ordinance.