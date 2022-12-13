TEXARKANA, Ark. – The fate of the location of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) dispatch operations hangs in the balance until January.
That's when Miller County officials may learn if the current location at 409 Hazel St. in downtown Texarkana remains or will the 911 emergency call system be consolidated with 911 operations at the Bi-State Justice Center.
The 2019 Public Safety Act ordered the Texarkana, Ark. dispatch agency to merge with the 911 Miller Co. agency as a consolidation of the two.
This prompted the Arkansas 911 Board to look at options forgoing the operation of its own Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and merging it with the dispatch system at the Bi-State Justice Center since the majority of Miller County citizens reside in Texarkana.
Currently, Miller County has 43,572 residents. Of those, 29,900 reside in Texarkana.
Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison has plans to discuss the issue with the 911 board in January.
Harrison had previously discussed the idea of using the recently vacated Lantz Lurry building, formerly the Juvenile Detention Center to house the OEM.
Before leaving the Bi-State, Miller County used to dispatch from there from 1985-1991 before building its own jail at 2300 East St. in Texarkana to house a growing population of inmates.