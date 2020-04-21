SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has announced times and locations for the public to pick up free face masks.
The masks are a part of a 2 million mask donation across Louisiana, from the Hanes Clothing Company. Caddo Parish received 116,000 masks, 53,000 were given to Bossier Parish, 53,500 to DeSoto Parish and 18,000 were given to Webster Parish.
Fourteen drive-thru locations will be set up across the parish from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.
In Shreveport the locations will be at the following parks and locations:
- Bill Cockrell, 4109 Pines Road;
- Airport, 6500 Kennedy Drive;
- Sunset Acres, 6700 Quillen Blvd.;
- Southern Hills, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop;
- AB Palmer, 547 E. 79th Street;
- David Raines, 2920 Grove Lane;
- Bilberry, 1902 Alabama Ave.;
- Valencia, 1800 Viking Drive;
- AC Steere, 4009 Youree Drive; and
- LSU-Shreveport, One University Place
In the other parts of the parish residents can pick up the masks at the following locations.
- North Blanchard Compactor, 7340 LA Hwy 1, Blanchard;
- Keithville Compactor, 5159 Keithville-Springridge Road, Keithville;
- Mayo Road Compactor, 124 Mayo Road, Shreveport; and
- Westpark Compactor, 7294 West Park, Shreveport.
The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.