LOGANSPORT, La. - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued two executive orders affecting Louisianans who travel to Texas.
Louisianans would be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days upon crossing the Texas/Louisiana border.
A statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) about the orders, specifically addressing air and roadway travel, was released Monday.
It stated that..."a violation of the the orders is subject to criminal penalties, and while the department will not discuss its operational plans regarding enforcement, we encourage all individuals to abide to mitigate the consequences of the current public health disaster."
Some Louisianans who live near the border feel like they are being punished with the travel restrictions. Shayla Summerhill said it's not fair to her customers who travel across the border for family and work reasons.
"If you're going to restrict us citizens, you also need to restrict the trucker. Because they are just as much susceptible to the illness and bringing it to and from. Whether it be Texas border or whether it be California and Nevada borders. So why exclude us?" Summerhill said.
DPS said they will not be establishing checkpoints along the border; however, the department will be increasing patrols in those areas.