SHREVEPORT, LA – A national supply chain services company will become the latest tenant at the former General Motors site in west Shreveport.
thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc., which bills itself as a leader in renewable energy logistics, will join the 3.5 million square foot campus, according to an announcement Wednesday by Industrial Realty Group, LLC.
“We are thrilled to congratulate sustainability innovator, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services on their expansion to a new market,” said Stuart Lichter, president of IRG. “IRG is committed to continuing site improvements, pursuing aggressive leasing, and creating a rejuvenated economic center in Shreveport.”
thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services’ lease marks their first operation in Louisiana and includes a multi-year term for nearly 600,000 square feet of space. The company will join the U.S. Post Office and Hyundai Glovis, which also operate on site.
thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services is an asset-based logistics company operating distribution services across the U.S. and is part of thyssenkrupp Materials Services, the largest mill-independent materials distributor and service provider in the western world.
“There were many reasons we chose to expand our footprint in Shreveport,” said Bob Denehy, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services chief commercial officer. “The support from the community by way of IRG, the Port of Caddo-Bossier, Caddo Parish and NLEP was critical. The property’s location, future expansion opportunities, and the ability to smoothly establish a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) for our clients made the decision an easy one.”
thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services’ on-site logistics solutions include the material handling and distribution of renewable energy products on behalf of its clients.
The Port of Caddo-Bossier coordinated the establishment of a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) sub zone, the second on the property, to accommodate the company’s international manufacturing materials.
“We are committed to creating a climate that fosters economic growth in the Port area,” said Eric England, Port executive director. “We were able to streamline the FTZ process because of the collaborative nature of both IRG and tkSCS.”
“This is the result of hard work paying off,” said Caddo Commission administrator and CEO Woodrow Wilson Jr. “We celebrate the public/private partnerships that created an environment for IRG to attract tkSCS to Caddo Parish and will continue to collaborate to attract business expansion in 2023 and beyond.”
North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) echoed these sentiments.
“Congratulations to IRG, tkSCS, and all entities involved with the success of this project,” said Justyn Dixon, NLEP president/CEO. “IRG’s work towards revitalizing the campus in Shreveport will bring future investments to the area, benefitting all of North Louisiana.”