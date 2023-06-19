SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Long Lake neighborhood in south Shreveport suffered some of the most extensive damage in the region from the storms that passed through early Friday morning.
Massive, towering trees came crashing down on homes, cars and fences leaving some neighbors trapped and unable to leave the neighborhood. The National Weather Service reported at the time it was clocking 97 mile-per-hour wind speeds in the area, which is within the range of a category 2 hurricane.
Neighbors did not wait until sunrise before checking on one another and helping where needed. A tree that fell across North Pointe drive about 2 a.m. was cleared within two hours due to neighbors rushing to the scene with chainsaws.
On Bayberry Circle, there was extensive damage at the end of street where Marty and Melanie Johnson live.
"We sustained pretty bad damage in the storm," said Melanie Johnson. "We have two trees on our house. One is on the bedroom side, and it came through and water is pouring into the bedroom."
On nearby Chardonnay Circle, an uprooted tree caused a gas line to rupture and begin loudly spewing gas that could be smelled across the southern part of the neighborhood. CenterPoint Energy quickly arrived on the scene and stopped the leak, which was a major relief to residents living on and near the street.
One of the most damaged homes belongs to the Buteau family. The inside of her home is littered with a sea of white insulation that fell from the ceiling when a tree toppled and hit their roof. The next morning neighbors walking through heard her harrowing account of what happened.
"There's a closet under here. We were hiding in here, me and my children, while my husband was over here looking out the window," she explains as neighbors walked behind her. "And then that's when the tree fell. You can see it through the ceiling. And then my kids and I were under the stairs in the closet."
Although there is extensive damage, there are no reports of injuries. According the South Western Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), this part of Shreveport is not expected to gain power until June 24.