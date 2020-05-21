SHREVEPORT, La. - Long lines at the OMV are a way of life, but during a global pandemic, waiting in line can be less tolerable.
A line stretched to almost around the Office of Motor Vehicles building in Shreveport on Thursday. People were also waiting in 80 to 90 degree weather. That's what they had to deal with for hours since some offices opened statewide on Monday.
However, because of the 25 percent capacity limit in phase one of reopening Louisiana, they were only letting a few people inside the building at a time.
Shreveport is the closest option for a lot of folks. According the OMV website, most surrounding offices including Bossier are closed. And the closest one open is in Vivian and next to that is either Ruston or Natchitoches.
KTBS got some mixed reaction from those who had to stand in line. Some say they understand business needs to get done, but in a safe way.
"They’re doing a pretty good job right now,” said Serena Lee. “The driver's license line for renewals are going real fast. Even with all these people back here, they've been doing the best they could."
Others, thought the line was too long to be standing outside in the heat.
"It’s hot!” exclaimed Chassity Hill. “They ain't offer us no water or nothing. I feel like I’m about to pass out. Yeah, they got enough chairs for us to sit down and social distance."
KTBS talked to one man who avoided the line altogether. He went to a public tag agent office.
These offices have some of the same services as the OMV but without a long line. It also comes with an $18 fee.
“I was going to the department of motor vehicles here, which is right down the street,” Art Carter said. “I saw this place and I decided I’d rather just stop here and get my license plate. Which I did and they did a good job. It's worth the money so you don't sit at the department of motor vehicles for three hours."
Public tag agent offices can offer some of the same services, like a license plates, vehicle registration, and title transfers, but they don't offer driver's license renewal or ID cards.
The owner of Belle's Auto Title, says a lot of people come there anyway and they usually don't have to wait.
"We're a convenience office,” Nona Livingston said. “People come here in order to avoid the long wait at the DMV that you usually would get. We charge a convenience fee in order for you to come here. You get quicker service. It's usually not near as long as a wait. We typically don't have a line waiting outside."
Belle's isn't allowing anyone inside of their building they're basically only offering curbside service - taking your information at the door or at your car.
KTBS reached out to the state office in Baton Rouge to get an official idea of how things are being operated inside the OMV. No word back yet.
If anyone is still staying home, they can also go to expresslane.org for OMV needs.