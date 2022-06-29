Shreveport, LA_ Hope Medical Group for Women now has a waitlist of over 400 people after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.
The Shreveport clinic resumed operations on Tuesday after a state court judge agreed to stop Louisiana from enforcing its abortion ban. The state court judge's decision gives women until July 8th to get an abortion.
"This means everything to them, for them to come in and have this procedure done, because this is life altering," said Kathleen Pittman, Clinic Administrator for Hope Medical Group for Women.
Hope Medical Group challenged Louisiana's abortion ban saying it is too vague to enforce, but the state attorney general says that ban has been the will of the people for years. Attorney General Jeff Landry intends to fight the abortion clinic's lawsuit in court.