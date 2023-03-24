SHREVEPORT, La. -- After nearly three decades as director of security for Caddo Parish Public Schools, Roy Murry will retire.
Murry has been employed by Caddo Schools for 29 years and had a 14-year career in law enforcement. Prior to his leadership in the school system, Murry served as the Vivian police chief and a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy.
“Roy has been an exemplary leader and we value his selfless service and commitment to protecting the 37,000 students in our school system,” said Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree. “He dedicated the majority of his professional career to advancing school safety protocols and enhancing procedures to ensure that modern systems are implemented to secure school campuses in Caddo Parish."
Murry led security efforts for nearly 60 schools and other district sites, while overseeing security investigations. During his tenure with the district, Murry developed and administered training for security personnel and district employees.
His last day with Caddo Schools is April 30. Don Gibbs, a veteran with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, will assume his duties upon Murry’s retirement.
“Don is a devoted law enforcement professional who has built critical relationships with the community,” said Goree. “He is a product of Caddo Schools, has a vested interest in the safety of our students and staff, and has established working partnerships with community organizations, which will play an integral part in his new role with the district.”
Gibbs recently retired from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and was the captain of community programs, communications and Safety Town. During his 32 years with the department, he supervised and managed personnel for the 911 Center, directed crime prevention response initiatives and worked patrol and investigations.