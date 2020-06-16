MANSFIELD, La. - A longtime DeSoto Parish judge announced his retirement from the bench Monday. But he won't be sitting idle.
Now-retired 42nd Judicial District Judge Charles Adams simultaneously made public his plans to run for district attorney.
"I am running for district attorney to change the current direction and climate of the District Attorney's Office," Adams said in a statement.
Adams was first elected judge in 1997 and was re-elected three more successive terms.
“I have 23 years experience as district court judge and 7 years prior experience as assistant district attorney. Additionally, I will bring leadership, integrity, and accountability to the office,” Adams said. “I believe in the rule of law. And, the rule of law mandates that all people are treated equally, without regard to one’s background, social-economic status, ethnicity, or political affiliation. I believe we can re-establish the faith in our system. The faith in the rule of law by having a district attorney who is a leader by example. Someone whose words and actions are founded in honesty, integrity, and an understanding of people,” said Adams.
Adams has lived in DeSoto Parish since 1966. He is a graduate of Jesuit High School, LSU and LSU Law CEnter.
He and his wife of 31 years, Susan, live in Keachi and are the parents of three adult children, Logan, andrew and Shelby. They are members of St. Ann's Chapel in Stonewall.