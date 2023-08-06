TEXARKANA, Texas – The annual Longview ISD convocation kicked off the new year with Lobo cheerleaders, the Big Green Marching Machine, the Lobo choir and over $2 million in bonuses for Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) teachers.
The energetic and high-spirited “Lobo” event on Friday at the coliseum was for all 14 of the schools in the district.
Along with the TIA bonuses, the Longview I.S.D. school board unanimously approved a 5 percent increase for its teachers in July with a pay grade midpoint for all remaining employees, according to the district's website.
The daily rate for substitutes also increases from $80 to $150 per day based on degree and certification.
The district’s first day of school is on Wednesday, August 9.