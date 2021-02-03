MARSHALL, Texas - A Longview man arrested on weapons, assault and drug charges this past week in Harrison County has now also been charged with murder, according to jail records.
Christian Soto, 19, was held Jan. 26 on charges of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, resist arrest search or transport, manufacture or delivery of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and assault of a public servant.
The murder charge from the 71st District Court was added Monday according to the charges list in Harrison County Jail. Soto was being held on bonds totaling $683,500.
He was also cited for no driver’s license and no insurance, resulting in $610 in fines and credit for time served.
No additional details were available and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jay Webb said the office would not be releasing additional information. The Harrison County District Attorney was not immediately available for comment.
It is not clear if Soto’s murder charge was connected with a person found dead this past week in Harrison County.
A Hallsville police investigator on Friday made the discovery, according to a statement from Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher. Harrison County and Longview police investigators collected physical evidence at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.
According to Fletcher, the suspect, whose name also has not been released, was arrested Jan. 25 after a reported crash near Interstate 20 and FM 450 in the Hallsville area.
Fletcher said the suspect later assaulted a jail employee. The suspect was charged with “several” counts” of drug possession along with weapon violations.
During an interview Wednesday with police, the suspect said he killed his friend in Longview and dumped the body in Harrison County, according to Fletcher. Investigators notified Longview police to assist.
Officials from several agencies Thursday performed a “grid search” with no luck before the Hallsville officer found the body the following day.