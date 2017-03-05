(article courtesy: cbs19.tv)
LONGVIEW - Police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a weapon at a woman then barricaded himself inside a Longview home Saturday morning.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Diane Drive, near the intersection of Betty Drive.
One officer saw Idmar Rubio point a weapon at a woman on the front porch then run inside, according to a Facebook post from Longview PD.
Rubio refused to come out for several hours and reportedly had several weapons inside with him.
SWAT and negotiators responded, and a warrant was issued for Rubio's arrest. Police asked residents on Diane Drive to stay inside their homes.
After negotiators talked with the suspect for several hours, non-lethal "chemical munitions" were deployed into the house and Rubio surrendered to police.
Rubio was transported to the Gregg County Jail, where he remained Sunday charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was $250,000.