LONGVIEW, Texas – The Longview Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place on Saturday at a home on Gregg Tex Road.
Officers responded at about 1:40 p.m. and found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to officials, 41-year-old Michael Headrick fatally shot 33-year-old Ashley Headrick before turning the weapon on himself.
This is an active investigation.
If you have any information on this matter, please call Longview Police at (903) -237-1170.
Longview PD has notified the next of kin.