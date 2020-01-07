GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
According to Gregg County judicial records, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office arrested Amanda Feazel Jimenez, 42, just before 4:30 p.m., Monday on two counts of child sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child. The warrant for her arrest was issued by the 124th District Court.
Per judicial records, the alleged offenses occurred on the following dates:
- Indecency with child - January 1, 2012
- Sexual assault of child - June 1, 2015
- Sexual assault of child - January 1, 2018
Jimenez was indicted for the reported crimes on December 19, 2019. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, January 10, at 9 a.m., according to judicial records.
She was released the same day as her arrest on $90,000 bond.
Details concerning the alleged incidents are unknown at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.