LONGSTREET, La. – Mayor-elect Connie Jackson is getting a head start on leading this small DeSoto Parish village.
Jackson was appointed to the mayor’s position late last week during a special meeting of the Longstreet Village Council to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of Mayor Wanda Sue Fields.
In a letter dated April 27, Fields said she was resigning “due to major health problems.” The Secretary of State received Fields’ resignation on May 3.
Fields days as mayor were numbered after being defeated by Jackson in the March mayoral election. Her term was set to expire on June 30.
Jackson is a former mayor, having served two previous terms. Her official four-year term begins July 1.
The leadership swap comes as the village is dealing with findings in an investigative audit that allege a former clerk may have violated state law by paying herself for excessive hours.
State auditors said the clerk appears to have paid herself excess wages totaling $45,428 from January 2019 through May 19, 2021 by putting in more hours than authorized. Longstreet’s CPA questioned the amount the clerk was paid since it was not supported by timesheets and exceeded the village’s annual revenue during fiscal year 2020, auditors said.
The clerk stopped reporting to work last May after the payments were questioned. She resigned in December.
The clerk told auditors the board authorized her to work as she needed to get things done. She said the amount she was paid was on timesheets she provided in monthly financial reports to the mayor and Board of Aldermen.